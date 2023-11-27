LUBBOCK, Texas — The holiday season is officially in full swing in the Hub City, which means it’s time to tell Santa what you want for Christmas.

EverythingLubbock.com asked its viewers where the best places were to take a photo with Saint Nick.

See the full list below:

The Lubbock County petting zoo will meet and greet Santa Claus on Saturday, December 9, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The petting zoo is located at 11701 North FM 1264.

The hunting and fishing store has been offering photos with Santa since November 5 and will continue until Christmas Eve. According to Cabela’s website, each child will receive a free 4 x 6 photo, a coloring book and the opportunity to mail their letters to the North Pole.

Lubbock’s premier shopping mall will be offering photos with Santa until Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. In addition to photos, the public can have breakfast with Santa on Saturday.

The Jingle Experience is located at 8901 US Highway 87, Unit #121. According to its official website, each child will get a 20-minute experience with Santa and Mrs. Clause that’ll include writing a letter to Santa and taking a photo with the jolly couple and their number one elf.

Betenbough Homes

The Betenbough Community will be offering photos with photos with Santa on Friday, December 8. The 20th annual holiday celebration will take place at the South Lubbock New Home Center at 6517 82nd Street and the Northwest Lubbock New Home Center at 6801 55th Street. The celebration is set to last from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Santa Land is set to open on Saturday, December 9, at 600 Cesar E. Chavez and will have a 50-foot Christmas tree, animated displays and Santa’s workshop.

If you know of any other places in the South Plains offering photos with Santa, you can send us the details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.