LEVELLAND, Texas— The City of Levelland announced in a social media post that it will host a Festival of Lights Christmas on the square on Thursday .

According to the post the Lighted Parade Float will begin at 6:15 p.m. and student floats will be eligible to win a $500 cash prize. Additionally all commercial and individual floats will be eligible to win the “coveted Traveling Trophy.”

The post also stated that every float entry will be eligible to “setup a FREE booth on the courthouse square during the event.” Those who are interested in selling food that is not prepacked must have a permit from the city hall, said the post.

Those who would like to participate in the Lighted Christmas Parade must register to enter. The deadline for a judged entry will be Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

