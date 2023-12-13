LUBBOCK, Texas–The holiday shopping season is in full swing and while out and about shopping, the Lubbock Police Department encouraged everyone to be on the lookout for thieves looking to steal gifts.

According to LPD, vehicle burglaries do not increase in December, but instead, they see more burglaries consistently in the same areas.

“It’s a crime of opportunity, so if your car is locked and your packages are out of view to where a burglar wouldn’t see them and take interest in your car, they’ll typically just move on,” said Lieutenant Brady Cross with LPD.

Shopper, Harlee Keller, said every year she is more and more observant as she goes Christmas shopping and makes sure her gifts are secured if she leaves them in her car.

“When they’re in the car keep them covered or try to cover them with other things and just not leave them in the car,” Keller said.

Keller said she also takes notice of the packaging, and does her best to conceal that after shopping.

“Get them in the house as soon as possible and maybe even not let that trash be visible outside, so people don’t know what things you have inside of your house,” advised Keller.

Even after the holiday season, Keller is cautious of what she does with her gifts.

“I think mainly just not showcasing them on social media as or leaving that trash outside just because when people know what you have is that something they want, then it’s easier for them to come to get it and so they know where to go and what to take if they know what you have,” Keller said.

Lieutenant Cross said the department also takes precautions to help keep grinches away from your gifts.

“We have our watch towers, our security towers, people may have seen them, and hotel parking lots or retail parking lots. But that’s a way for us to monitor and prevent crime,” Cross said.

Cross said those in neighborhoods can also put their homes on watch and have police keep an eye out when they’re not busy.

“You can list what cars are supposed to be in the driveway or what lights are on, It just kind of gives us an idea of maybe if you’re out of town or if there’s an increased level of activity in your neighborhood that you find suspicious,” Cross said.