LUBBOCK, Texas — The holidays can be a hard time for some who are struggling to pay their bills. We have created a list of restaurants and businesses in Lubbock that will be giving back to the community during this time of need.

Wing Shack and Tap House – From November through the holidays, customers will have the opportunity to buy a meal for whoever is in need. The meals will be given based on availability.

La Placita by Marie – The restaurant will be serving a meal on Thanksgiving at 2:00 p.m. for those who don’t have a place to spend the holiday.

Now We Taco’N Taqueria – On the day before Thanksgiving, the restaurant will host its 4th annual Friendsgiving event from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A free meal will be offered to anyone in the community.

Desert Rose Cheesecakery – The owner, Monica Rose, will offer meals to those in need when she can. If you are in a tough spot, message the business and she will try her best to help out.

Liza’s Cosmetics & Fashion – The Lubbock cosmetic small business will offer boxes of Thanksgiving food to two families in need. If you are interested, message the business here.

If you know of any business participating in meal giveaways, send us the details at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.