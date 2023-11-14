LUBBOCK, Texas — For Lubbock residents interested in eating out or anyone who needs to make a last-minute purchase this Thanksgiving, EverythingLubbock.com found out which businesses will be open and closed on November 23.

If we missed any, let us know by emailing newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Open on Thanksgiving:

Restaurants

Applebee’s – 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings – 8212 University Ave, 6320 19th St, 7638 82nd St. Open from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Claraboya Scratch Kitchen – Located inside DoubleTree Hilton at 505 Avenue Q. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must make reservations.

Cracker Barrel – 5810 Milwaukee Ave. Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dave and Buster’s – 2620 W Loop 289. 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Denny’s – 4718 Slide Rd, 607 Ave Q. Open regular hours.

Hooters – 4950 S Loop 289. Open 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

IHOP – 3911 S Loop 289, 1627 University Ave. Open 24 hours.

McDonald’s – 8011 Slide Rd, open 6 to 11 a.m. All others, varies by management.

MCM Elegante – 801 Ave Q. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traditional Thanksgiving meal, omelette stations and breakfast items, salad, dessert station, complimentary mimosas and soft drinks. $35/adults; $28/seniors (65+); $16/children 10 and under.

Overton Hotel & Conference Center Pecan Grill – 2322 Mac Davis Ln. Brunch in Sunset Ballroom, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner will be from 5 until 10 p.m. Both require reservations: 806-776-7010.

Saltgrass Steakhouse – 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stacked – 6015 82nd St. Hours uncertain.

Stella’s – 6015 82nd St. Open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza & Grill – 3135 34th St. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and more

Cinemark Tinseltown – 2535 82nd St. Open regular hours.

H-E-B – 4405 114th St. Open 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sprouts – 8201 Quaker Ave. Open 7 a.m to 2 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving: