LUBBOCK, Texas— The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum invited the public to donate to the Community Outreach team with the City of Lubbock for Holiday Giving, according to a press release. 

The Salvation Army and Open Door will be in partnership with this Holiday Giving to help provide necessities for the homeless.

The event will be from December 4 to December 17 and the museums will offer free admission to each guest who donates items to help those in need.

The items listed below are requested to be donated.

  • Sleeping bags (blankets are not preferred)
  • Hand/feet warmers
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Socks
  • Shoes
  • Coats
  • Thermals
  • Hygiene products