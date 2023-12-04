LUBBOCK, Texas— The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum invited the public to donate to the Community Outreach team with the City of Lubbock for Holiday Giving, according to a press release.

The Salvation Army and Open Door will be in partnership with this Holiday Giving to help provide necessities for the homeless.

The event will be from December 4 to December 17 and the museums will offer free admission to each guest who donates items to help those in need.

The items listed below are requested to be donated.