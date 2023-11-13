LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced its Parks and Recreation partnered with Champion Energy for the 67th Annual Santa Land.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Santa Land was scheduled to open on December 9 and close on Thursday, December 21.

Santa Land will be located at 600 Cesar E Chavez Drive and will have a 50-foot Christmas tree, animated displays and Santa’s workshop.

If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for Santa Land, contact Donovan Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.