LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department held its 16th annual “Santa Cops” event on Saturday morning.

Lubbock Police said 21 of its officers “with servants’ hearts” will provide 21 kids from Big Brother Big Sisters of Lubbock “a Christmas to remember.” Each volunteering officer will also take a child shopping.”

A veteran officer who’s participated in Santa Cops for several years said the event reminded them “of the pride [they] had when [they] first became a Police Officer.”

The Lubbock Police Department thanked the following businesses for participating in Santa Cops this year.