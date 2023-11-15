LUBBOCK, Texas –The 18th annual Miracles Christmas Parade will be set on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m., according to a press release. The theme for the 2023 parade will be “Twinkle of Hope.”

According to the release, the night time lighted parade will feature Santa Claus and about 30 parade units including more than 20 floats from area business and non-profit groups. It will be free of charge for spectators.

The parade route will be down 34th Street starting at Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue, said the release.

For more information, visit www.miraclesparade.com.

Read the full press release below.

