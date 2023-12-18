LUBBOCK, Texas– If you’re looking for a fun way to ring in bring the New Year in Lubbock this list can help you find what you are looking for:

Cotton Court will be having a New Year’s Eve Celebration December 31 and will have live music from 6p.m- 9p.m, and Chris Hudgins will ring in the New Year from 9:30p.m.-12:30p.m. The address is 1614 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401

The Overton is having a New Years Eve Gala December 31 at 8p.m.-1a.m. at 2322 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, Texas 79401. They will be having live music from Big City Outlaw, and Vegas style games where the proceeds will go towards Texas Girls & Boys Ranch. The dress code is formal attire, or your best cowboy attire. Individual tickets are $160, Couple tickets are $300, and it’s $1400 for a table of 10.

Ring in the New Years with Stella’s and Manhattan 9. The event will be taking place from 9p.m.-1a.m. at 6015 82nd Street Suite#1. There will be having live music from the band, The Kinky Wizards, and champagne toast that will take place at 11p.m. and 12a.m., to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in both New York and Texas time.

Stages Legacy will be having a Black and White Sober NYE bash at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center December 31, at 8p.m.-1:30a.m. located at 1501 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX 79401. Stages invites the entire community to come celebrate with food, prizes, casino games, music and more all in a sober and safe environment.

If you would like to inform us on any events that we might have missed be sure to email us at newsweb@klbk13.tv.