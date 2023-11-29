LUBBOCK, Texas — Sip and Shop announced in a press release on Tuesday it had three events scheduled for the holiday season.

The first event will occur at the YWCA on University Avenue. The event will have photos with professional photos with Santa and several Lubbock food trucks. The photos will be $5, and the event is free to the public. The event is expected to last from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The second event will occur on Saturday, December 3, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the 1406 Camelot in Wolfforth: Lilly Fiona Designs Perfect Gatherings, Mukewater Outfitters and other vendors.

The final event will occur at Crossroads Event Center on 10107 County Road 1300 in Wolfforth. The event is free to the public. The event will feature food trucks, wine and performances from the Motorcoaches RV. The event will take place on Saturday, December 9.