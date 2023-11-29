LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains Food Bank announced in a social media post it opened its Holiday Box registration on Monday for those in need of food assistance.

SPFB said applications will be open and accepted Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The application form will be closed Friday through Sunday.

SPFB advised that applicants will be notified on eligibility for the Holiday box starting December 11.

Additionally, SPFB asks to “only apply once” due to the high influx of traffic through the application.

Organizations that would like a holiday box to distribute to recipients were advised to speak to its community partner coordinator, said SPFB.

The holiday box will be a surprise as contents in the box will vary and will be one box per household, said SPFB.

Interested applicants can apply here.