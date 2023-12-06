LUBBOCK, Texas — Chabad Texas Towns is slated to host a public Chanukah Menorah Lighting event with a large menorah at the South Plains Mall east entrance outside of Dillard’s Men’s on December 11 at 5:00 p.m. Mayor Tray Payne will also be in attendance at the event.

Lubbock’s public Chanukah gatherings is to be a larger than usual crowd this year, according to Chabad Texas Towns.

A press release said the event will feature an array of entertainment for all ages as well as a selection of traditional Chanukah foods.

Chabad Texas Towns said in the press release it will also be organizing a Menorah Lighting specifically for students at Texas Tech University on December 10 at 6:00 p.m. in the Red Raider Plaza.