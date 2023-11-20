LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is full of small businesses, offering different services and products from treats to toys. November 25 is known as Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses within our community.

Small businesses sometimes offer deals to celebrate the day. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of businesses participating in Small Business Saturday.

Fragrance of Heaven – The shop will host a sale on November 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3501 50th Street. There will be six small businesses at the event so there will be something for everyone.

Two Thirty-Five Designs – The interior design studio will host a sip and shop on November 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1702 Buddy Holly Avenue. There will be 20% off in-stock items and 50% off in-stock pillows.

Sugaring NYC – On November 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 4210 82nd Street Suite 216, the business will be having deals for holiday gear, accessories and handbags.

Ruffled Rooster Boutique – The women’s clothing boutique will have a day of deals at its store at 1801 25th Street in Snyder from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on November 25.

Hub City Games – The Lubbock game store will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November 24 and 25 at its store at 3434B 34th Street. The entire store will be 20% off.

Twisted A Company – The online candle and wax melt store will have a sale to make room for new inventory until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Items will be on sale for $5 each or four for $15.

Rawk City Vintage – The Lubbock vintage store will have a buy two get the third item for 25% off, 20% off sneakers and 5% off hats on Saturday.

Whisk’d Lubbock – The cookware store located at 9810 Slide Road will be having several specials on November 25.

HobbyTown – The toy store plans to have several deals on Small Business Saturday. The store will also have $25 off $125 until Cyber Monday.

Stuffology – The Crosbyton boutique will have a Black Friday weekend sale full of deals and giveaways. The store will have save $5 on $25, $10 on $50 and $20 on $100.

If you know of any stores in the South Plains participating in Small Business Saturday, you can send us the details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.