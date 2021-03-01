Home burglary, shots fired, and threat made: “If you don’t open the door, I’m going to kill you.”

LUBBOCK, Texas — One or more suspects threatened residents, saying, “If you don’t open the door, I’m going to kill you.” The suspect (or suspects) fired gunshots through the front door.

Lubbock Police were called to a “burglary in progress” early Sunday morning in the 1900 block of 10th Street. Three people were in the home at the time shortly after 2:00 a.m.

One of the residents heard someone beating on the door, followed by the death threat. The pounding on the door stopped for a few minutes; then it started again.

The residents called police.

An officer wrote in a police report, “I observed the listed shell casings on the front porch of the residence and broken glass on the top of the front door. I entered the residence and observed multiple bullet holes through the door that transferred through the wall and into a small room.”

No one was injured by gunfire inside the residence. Two of the roommates were described as concerned but calm. A third was described as “very emotional and in shock about the incident.”

While police were on scene, a man drove up. He told officers he was at Bash’s nightclub (Bash Riprock’s) in the 2300 block of Main Street. He said he thought he locked the vehicle, but maybe not.

He told police that when he came out of the club, the vehicle doors were open, and items were stolen. Police found a handgun in the car.

A portion of the second police report said:

“The listed firearm had the exact same ammunition in the magazine as recovered [in the shots-fired case]. The listed magazine held approximately thirty to thirty-one rounds. The number of shell casing recovered [in the shots-fired case], and the number of rounds inside the magazine … was consistent with how many rounds total the magazine could have held.”

It was not clear if the gun belonged to the driver or if someone left it behind after the vehicle burglary. Either way, police did a swab test which will reveal if the driver is the one who fired the shots.