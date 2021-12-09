Home burned down east of Lubbock Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – Volunteer firefighters were called to East FM 40 (4th Street) and Quetzel Avenue just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday. The location is a few blocks outside East Loop 289 and just barely outside city limits.

Images from the scene showed a residence burned and completely on the ground. A photojournalist on the scene said it was a mobile home. Later, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said it was an abandoned trailer. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

At the time of the fire, smoke could be seen miles away on a tower camera at 7403 University Avenue.