Homecoming King & Queen crowned at Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reginald Lane of Bridgeport and Hunter Heck of Panhandle were crowned Texas Tech University’s 2019 homecoming king and queen on Saturday.

TTU said they were crowned during the halftime show of the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State.

Lane is an agricultural and applied economics and general business major, TTU said. He represents Saddle Tramps. Heck is a Spanish major and represents Mortar Board, TTU said.

The student body voted for the winners after the homecoming court was announced Friday.