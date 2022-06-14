LUBBOCK, Texas – With West Texas’ extreme heat, Lubbock’s homeless community is seeking options to cool off.

Those at Open Door and Salvation Army of Lubbock have taken extra steps to help the people by using their facilities as “cooling stations”. Giving them water amongst other supplies to help them in the heat.

Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door, said, “Most people think about homelessness in the cold months, but it’s actually the summer months that can be the most dangerous.”

If exposed to too much heat, one can develop heat strokes, heat cramps and heat exhaustion. Erica Hitt, with the Salvation Army of Lubbock, said that’s the last thing they want for their people.

“Those are the worries that you know, we’re trying to address right now,” she said. “It’s got central heating and air conditioning, so it keeps them cool. That is where they can get water. And just really, you know, beat the heat indoors,” she added about their cooling station.

There’s no doubt these services can save lives, and it’s made the homeless population very thankful for the resources.

“It’s a pretty good, legit place to be. There’s resources in there, you can talk to someone, go get some clothes,” Xavier Green said.

“I just thank God,” Ray Martin added.

These non profits are always accepting donations, now more than ever. Anything from water bottles, sunscreen, chapstick, and bug spray. To donate, visit their locations listed below or call ahead to drop off.

Open Door – 1918 13th St. (806) 687-6876

Salvation Army – 1614 Ave J (806) 765-9434