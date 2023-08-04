CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros, Undersecretary of Defense for Personal and Readiness, and Honorable Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, visited Cannon Air Force Base from August 1 to August 2.

During their visit, Cisneros and Wagner met with several organizations across the Wing to gain insight into the challenges Cannon Air Force Base families face such as limited access to quality healthcare, housing and childcare.

Cisneros and Wagner also had lunch with airmen to raise important concerns that warrant attention at the Office of Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Air Force level.

Throughout their visit, Cisneros and Wagner recognized and coined 10 high performing airmen for outstanding service.

Cannon Air Force Base said that the engagement and discussion with key Air Force and Department of Defense leaders allowed them the opportunity to address what is needed to improve the airmen families’ quality of life while stationed at Cannon Air Force Base.