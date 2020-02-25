Hospice of Lubbock’s Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread is around the corner, why you should donate

LUBBOCK, Texas – Hospice of Lubbock serves 19 counties across the South Plains.

“Little did I know that it was going to be much more than just a bed,” said Jennifer Gumaer.

They have been helping patients since 1987. Gumaer’s father in law recently was under their care seeing her kids by his side meant the world to her.

“To see them curl up with their grandpa before he died and they weren’t in a hospital, they were at our home and if I can help other people have that opportunity to be with their loved ones in the way they want to go then I’ll do it until the day I die,” said Gumaer.

It is the only faithbased nonprofit hospice for adults and pediatric care.

“We want to make sure nobody is turned away because of finical reasons so we provide care for those who are unfunded or underfunded. That means they do not have enough insurance to care for that. That is one of our biggest goals,” said Meredith Cunningham, with Hospice of Lubbock.

They’re gearing up for the biggest fundraiser of the year The Mayors’ Beans and Cornbread Luncheon.

“I’m not sure exactly how much of it was covered by insurance and how much of it was just somebody else took care of it that we never received the bill for it, it was 100% covered through insurance and Hospice of Lubbock,” said Gumaer.

The funds also help fund their many programs grief counseling, music therapy, veterans and support groups.

“I couldn’t really talk, I cried, the whole time. Then the next year I could come around and put my arm around somebody that was going through something similar,” said Gumaer.

Gumaer says even after her father in law passed away she remains very involved with the organization.

“There is hope in hospice, there is there’s peace and hospice there’s opportunities both for the family and for the friends that are helping,” said Gumaer.

If you would like to attend the luncheon or donate the link is attached here.