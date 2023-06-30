UPDATE 1: The spill has been contained and El Paso Fire Department units are returning to the station. The scene has been turned over to the Texas Department of Transportation.

I-10 West at Hawkins still has just two lanes open to traffic because of the spill.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A hot sauce spill is causing major backup on I-10 West near Hawkins, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the fire department told KTSM that 100 out of 44,000 gallons of hot sauce leaked from the semi-truck Friday.

Photo courtesy of Enrique Duenas, EPFD.

Hazmat crews responded to the spill Friday morning and have spent several hours conducting cleanup operations.

The fire department released a tweet Friday, stating that the spill was upgraded to a Hazmat condition three incident.

Photo courtesy of Enrique Duenas, EPFD.

Traffic on I-10 West at Hawkins has been reduced to one lane. No injuries have been reported.

KTSM will update this story once we receive more information.