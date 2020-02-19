Hotel Ava guests upset, sent away on short notice they said

LUBBOCK, Texas — At least some of the residents of Hotel Ava, 3201 South Loop 289, were upset and reached out to the KAMC/KLBK EverythingLubbock.com newsroom Wednesday.

3201 South Loop 289 (Nexstar/Staff)

Residents said they were told to leave on short notice – in each case less than 24 hours. Some residents were renting rooms by the day, others by the week or the month. They were seen taking bags out to the parking lot.

A sign out front said the hotel would be closed for two days for “deep cleaning” and sanitation issues. (See the full text of the sign below.)

One of the residents who spoke with EverythingLubbock.com was disabled, elderly and had no place to go.

Police were called to the Hotel Ava early Wednesday afternoon shortly after our news reporter talked to residents next door to the hotel. Four police units were on scene.

Our report did not witness any arrests. She did witness residents stacking their belongings outside near the Hotel Ava sign.

Hotel management said no comment to our reporter.

The City of Lubbock codes department was not aware of any sanitation issues in the hotel as of Wednesday afternoon. We will hear from residents during the KLBK News and KAMC News at 6.

The following is the full text of the sign on the front door of the hotel.

Due to sanitational obligations to our hotel and our guest[s], we will be closing the hotel from Feb. 19, 2020 – Feb. 20, 2020 for deep cleaning. During this time we ask for your cooperation as we will not be renting any rooms out to new or CURRENT RESIDING GUEST. Business will resume as usual on Feb. 21, 2020.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding! For any further information or questions please speak with a manager. Management will be in the hotel at 9 a.m.

Thank you, Hotel Ava Management

3201 South Loop 289 (Nexstar/Staff)

3201 South Loop 289 (Nexstar/Staff)

CLICK HERE to comment, like or share on Facebook.