House fire reported Friday morning near Smyer

SMYER, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Smyer, Levelland and West Carlisle responded to a house fire Friday morning.

Later, Shallowater and Wolfforth volunteer firefighters were also called to help out.

The call can in at 9:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 168 in Hockley County. Officials confirmed the location is a single-family residence, but other details were not yet available.

Well more than hour after the initial call, flames could be seen coming from the roof. So far, no injuries have been reported.

1800 block of North County Road 168 in Hockley County (Nexstar/Staff)