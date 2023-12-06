LUBBOCK, Texas — After being officially added to the Interstate Highway System in 2022, Congressman Jodey Arrington is proud to see the I-27, Ports-to-Plains project finally become a reality.

“It’s going to bring commerce, it’s going to bring people, it’s going to bring investment, and it’s going to strengthen our greatest asset, which are our energy producers and our farmers and ranchers who who work hard to provide energy independence, energy dominance, really not just in America, but in this part of the world,” Rep. Arrington said.

The extended interstate will stretch about 960 miles across Texas, from Raton, New Mexico all the way down to Laredo, Texas. According to President and CEO of Ports-to-Plains, Lauren Garduno, there will be several parts to the designation.

“It’s 27 with the I-27 W designation and the 1-27 E designation for Midland and Big Spring,” described Garduno. “Then North, we took the 27 number to New Mexico because they’ve been on board since day one.”

Once the project is complete, Garduno said the interstate is projected to bring in big bucks for the state, especially here in West Texas.

“Immediate benefits is about a $17.2 billion impact on the state’s GDP,” Garduno said. “20 year benefits, that is going to bump that number up to about a $56 billion impact on GDP, travel, cost savings, you know, the 21% reduction in accidents.”

While the competition of the north-to-south interstate is quite a few years out,

Garduno tells us that businesses are already showing interest in setting up shop along the corridor.

“Last year alone, I’ve had four inquiries from major businesses considering possible relocation on this corridor,” Garduno said. “Just by getting the interstate designation, it changes the game in terms of what businesses, how they want to use it, what they want to do with it.”

The Numbering Act still has to get through the Senate and onto President Biden’s desk, which both men are very optimistic about. When it comes to next steps for the corridor, Garduno said that Ports-to-Plains is hoping to secure more funding for overpasses and frontage roads. He also said in addition to getting those funds, the current roadways will need to be brought up to Federal Interstate Standards.