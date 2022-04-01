LUBBOCK, Texas – A popular Facebook group that started during the first COVID-19 lockdowns has grown tremendously over the last two years and is helping local businesses.

LBK Foodies began as a way to help promote local restaurants. What started out small turned into a huge following. The group now has almost fifty-seven thousand members.

Tracy Cole, one of the creators of the group said, “It spans from Lubbock, the surrounding areas. We have people in Dallas, we have people in New York, we have people in Florida. So words got out.”

For Ashley Zubia, being a part of the Facebook group helped expand her food truck, Llano Cubano to the next level.

She said, “It’s just grown and the community has been so receptive. So now we have this amazing opportunity to open Cafe Alvarez.”

She said she’s most excited to give Lubbock a taste of her Cuban culture.

And while restaurants are the primary focus of the group, they’re not the only businesses that benefit from it.

“It’s one of those things like you don’t know who’s in the group, and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cole said. “But there’s lots of opportunities for small businesses of every kind to get recognized.”

Cole said she likes to make posts about what’s going on in the community as well. Social media has proven to be a huge part of today’s society, and for small businesses, being a free avenue for advertising. As a small business, every penny counts.

“The power of social media is huge,” Cole said.

To be in the group, the one rule they ask to be followed is no negative reviews. The page has always been about promoting local businesses and sharing yummy food.