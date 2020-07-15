How COVID-19 testing staff is dealing with triple digit temps

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a series of days with temperatures in the triple digits, staff at Covenant Health Plus on Quaker Avenue, COVID-19 drive-up testing sites are dealing with the heat.

To try and manage the Texas heat, staff have made some changes to they way testing is conducted.

The site’s hours have changed to 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to avoid peak heat hours. Nurse Jennifer Powell said they’ve begun spacing out cars more than five feet because the heat from the running cars was impacting vital screenings.

“Because everyone’s still running ’em to keep cool themselves,” Powell said. “But [we spread them out] so that the heat from the vehicles doesn’t all accumulate in one area.”

Even without heat advisory warnings, it can be really hot for staff to stay hydrated. They’ve begun taking more frequent breaks and making sure to stay hydrated.

“It’s very hot. I start sweating everywhere and it just… it’s bearable a little bit but during the day it gets hotter and hotter, and it gets not so easy to work.” Freddie Reyna, a medical assistant with Covenant Health said.

Staff said they have started to see more people in the mornings for testing. Testing is done by appointment. Click here to see a list of testing facilities run by Covenant Health.

Testing at the site reaches their daily capacity at 150 tests.