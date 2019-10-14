How did local bands do in Bands of America? Here are the results (and lots of pictures)

LUBBOCK and MIDLAND, Texas — Saturday, several local area bands participated in the Bands of America Regional Championships. Twenty four bands performed in a preliminary competition with 10 bands advancing to the evening Finals.

Classification in Bands of America Championships is determined by school enrollment, grades 10-12:

Class A – 600 students and fewer,

Class AA – 601-1250,

Class AAA – 1251-1750,

Class AAAA – 1751 and above.

2019 West Texas Regional Championship

Grande Communication Stadium | Midland | TX

Prelim Results

AAAA

70.750 – Hobbs HS, NM

70.200 – Frenship HS, TX

AAA

78.100 – Clovis HS, NM

66.825 – Lubbock Cooper HS, TX

66.050 – Coronado HS, TX

64.500 – Lubbock HS, TX

57.750 – Monterey HS, TX

AA

65.000 – Plainview HS, TX

Finals Results

87.100 – Vista Ridge HS, TX

84.075 – Timber Creek HS, TX

83.200 – James Martin HS, TX

82.650 – Summit HS, TX

81.850 – Clovis HS, NM

81.300 – Wylie East HS, TX

78.800 – Del Rio HS, TX

78.200 – Mansfield HS, TX

78.200 – Granbury HS, TX

77.500 – Permian HS, TX

Outstanding Music Performance – Vista Ridge HS, TX

Outstanding Visual Performance – Vista Ridge HS, TX

Outstanding General Effect – Vista Ridge HS, TX

Prelims Results

Class A

1st – Pecos H.S., TX

2nd – Estacado Early College H.S., TX

Outstanding Music Performance – Pecos H.S., TX

Outstanding Visual Performance – Pecos H.S., TX

Outstanding General Effect – Pecos H.S., TX

Class AA

1st – Plainview H.S., TX

Outstanding Music Performance – Plainview H.S., TX

Outstanding Visual Performance – Plainview H.S., TX

Outstanding General Effect – Plainview H.S., TX

Class AAA

1st – Summit H.S., TX

2nd – Clovis H.S., NM

3rd – Granbury H.S., TX

Outstanding Music Performance – Summit H.S., TX

Outstanding Visual Performance – Granbury H.S., TX

Outstanding General Effect – Clovis H.S., NM

Class AAAA

1st – Vista Ridge H.S., TX

2nd – James Martin H.S., TX

3rd – Timber Creek H.S., TX

Outstanding Music Performance – Vista Ridge H.S., TX

Outstanding Visual Performance – Vista Ridge H.S., TX

Outstanding General Effect – Vista Ridge H.S., TX

Images below by Jason Davis, click on an image to enlarge.