LUBBOCK, Texas — CEO and President of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, John Osborne, said when it comes to businesses, there’s a lot to look forward to this year.

“I’m really excited about 2024 and what we have to look forward to both in terms of the completions of previous projects that were started, but also some announcements that we are hopeful to have over the course of the next 12 to18 months,” Osborne said.

According to Osborne, a variety of different places and projects are expected to begin–or finish up–construction this year all over Lubbock.

“We’ve obviously seen some new retail shops… some new service based businesses that have come in,” Osborne said. “We’re also seeing some growth in Downtown… and then we’ve also had some industrial prospects that have grown both existing companies as well as new companies to town.”

Business growth goes hand in hand with the population. Osborne tells us Lubbock grew between one percent and 1.35 percent in 2023, while major metropolitan areas averaged 1.4 percent growth. A lot of that–he said–has to do with affordability.

“Lubbock actually is in the top five in terms of most affordable even within the state of Texas,” said Osborne. “Even at the House prices where they are, interest rates where they are, we’ve continued to be a very affordable place to live, primarily because of the kind of salaries that you can get for the jobs that we have here, as well as for the lower cost of housing.”

Lubbock is a younger city too, and Osborne tells us it’s not just because of the colleges here.

Rather, he said the new Lubbockites are young professionals settling down in the Hub City after graduation, and young families coming back to Lubbock to raise their little ones.

“If they want to live in a big, bustling city like Lubbock… they have that opportunity. But if they need to live or they want to live in a country setting or they want to be in a smaller school district…We have lots of different options in that area, and that really is a great sweet spot for us,” Osborne said.