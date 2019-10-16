How local businesses survive in a growing town

LUBBOCK, Texas – When people go to a restaurant, they go through the typical routine of ordering, waiting and eating, but Glazed Honey Ham Company strives to be more than just a place you grab food.

“Knowing the customer, knowing their name, handshakes, knowing their order, different things like that,” said Matt Laycock, owner of Glazed Honey Ham Company.

Even with Lubbock’s growth, City Council Member Jeff Griffith said Lubbock is lucky to have places like these and that is what keeps bringing people back.

“It’s history and their pride in servicing the community and they build a family atmosphere,” Griffith said. “It is not just the customers, they are family.”

Griffith said “mom and pop” places are the fabric of the community.

“When the owner is working in that business they truly care,” Griffith said. “They care 100% about their customers, about their employees and the product they put out.”

He said the city is big enough to coexist with all size companies. But, patrons like Don Lee say they are loyal to the places who treat them right and have always been there.

“I like to try new places too, but I am still dedicated to the ones I like, the older places,” Lee said.