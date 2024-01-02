LUBBOCK, Texas — According to Brenda Garcia, a registered dietitian with United Supermarkets, health is one of the biggest investments of a person’s life. Some folks are eager to start the new year with a healthier lifestyle, but Garcia said that excitement doesn’t always last.

“Lots of people are so motivated after the holidays and they get there and they do lots of strict… dieting or big changes, and then in a week or two something happens in life and you get busy and there it went,” Garcia described. “It can be challenging to get started and keep the motivation; that’s the trick.”

If you have big wellness goals for 2024, Garcia said the best thing to do is start small. She said folks don’t have to throw out all of the junk food and eat salads for every meal. Instead, it could be as simple as drinking more water, cooking at home more than eating out or having breakfast in the morning.

“We always encourage a few things. One, small, steady changes that are doable for your lifestyle,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, building your meal is pretty simple math. She recommends filling half your plate with vegetables, along with a small portion of high fiber, whole grain carbs and some protein.

Like many things in life, Garcia said the key to finding that combination of what consistently is all about balance. Since most people will never fully cut out sweet treats, or other less healthy foods, Garcia said to treat yourself from time to time.

“Maybe 80% of the time you’re eating… like you should,” she suggests. “And then 20% of the time are your indulgences.”

Garcia warned that if a program is promising excessive weight loss in a short amount of time, it’s probably not a good idea, and could even be dangerous. Instead, she advised that eating healthy isn’t a one or two-week change, but a lifestyle change that takes time to perfect.

“Not one diet works for every single person, and that’s why we try and take you through small changes because everybody has different lifestyles, different needs, different health goals,” Garcia said.

If you’re looking for somewhere to start your health journey this year, Garcia recommended reaching out to a registered dietitian, going on a dietitian-guided store tour or participating in United Supermarket’s Eat Well, Live Well 28-day challenge. According to Garcia, folks can get ideas on what those healthier choices look like, stay motivated and win savings or prizes along the way.