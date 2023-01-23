LUBBOCK, Texas – The possible snow in the Lubbock-area forecast leaves several employees with an early call time to work tomorrow.

“Our crews are planning to come back out tonight around midnight and start their twelve-hour rotation shifts,” said Dianah Ascencio, public information officer for Texas Department of Transportation.

But the winter weather preparation has already begun, with several crews pre-treating the roadways with a salt-water solution.

“We will have crews out treating, plowing snow, whatever needs to be done while the storm is in the area,” said Ascencio.

TxDOT wants to remind drivers who have to brave the weather to practice safe driving regardless of the roadway preparations.

“I just want to make sure that drivers know that just because we pretreat roadways, our bridges and overpasses does not mean that they are going to be ice free. With freezing weather and precipitation, there’s bound to be icy spots, slick spots on the roadway,” said Ascencio.

Ascencio says TxDOT’s focus is treating the main roadways, so for those who have to venture outside of town, to practice extra caution and even avoid the roads as they may not be in the safest condition.

“We really want to caution drivers to take it slow. Listen to the weather reports, know what the conditions are outside, whether it’s here in Lubbock or if you’re traveling around the area, be sure that you are informed before you make a decision to drive,” said Ascencio.