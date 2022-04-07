LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and the South Plains have been impacted by a drought for years. The drought in the South Plains area are in the D3 and D4 drought categories: extreme and exceptional.

Farmers definitely depend on rainfall and Jason Coleman, manager at the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District, said conditions will likely continue or worsen.

“In a general sense, what we’re seeing now, it will either persist or worsen,” Coleman said. “And that’s just going to take time until this particular cycle happens to change.”

We, the public, depend on groundwater and for those that are on their own water well, their reliance on groundwater increases during a drought.

With an independent water well being someone’s only source, many have been forced to pick and choose on where their water is used.

Farmer Steven Bosch said he is struggling.

“If we had some moisture right now, we’d have our higher market prices,” he said. “Right now we can work some stuff around but right now we’re so dry that, we’re not making any decisions.”

If you’d like to conserve water you can view the ‘water my yard’ app here that helps you plan on when the best time to water is and how much of it you can use based off of the current conditions.