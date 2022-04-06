LUBBOCK, Texas — As property appraisals rise an average of 16 percent over last year in Lubbock, South Plains residents fret about the property tax bills to come. There are thousands of entities in Texas that decide property tax rates – your city, your county, your school districts, even your hospital districts – the list goes on, but the two entities inside the chambers of the state capitol are not a part of it.

But while the House and Senate may not levy the taxes, they have done their best in the past two sessions to legislate them. As property values reach record highs in Lubbock, state leaders point to their past efforts to keep their corresponding taxes as low as possible.

“The state of Texas has no property taxes,” Lubbock’s state senator Charles Perry said. “If you’re upset with your property tax… you go have a conversation on the local level… they control the rates, they do the budgets that drive the need for money.”

His chamber’s top priority in Texas’ 86th legislative session was property tax reform.

Senate Bill 2, passed into law in 2019, capped the amount by which local entities can raise property taxes at 3.5 percent over the year before. Under the law, higher tax hikes require voter approval. Senator Perry says Lubbock is a good example of that concept working. Lubbock County successfully passed a higher tax hike to raise salaries for Sheriff’s deputies in 2021.

“We left the mechanism in, and if the jurisdiction believes they need it… they can go out and educate the public about why they need it, and the public can say yes or no,” he said. “So it has worked in Lubbock the way it was designed to.”

Texas’ 2019 comprehensive school finance reform law, House Bill 3, also capped property tax increases from school districts at 2.5 percent.

The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association estimates that the combination of Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 3 saved taxpayers $6 billion.

“Rising appraisals aren’t likely to drive tax bills through the stratosphere,” TTARA wrote in its April 2022 Research Report. “Both [bills] each included provisions granting Texans some degree of relief from spiraling property tax increases.”

The state also spends billions of dollars to “buy down” property taxes from local entities by essentially matching the local taxpayer’s share. Senator Perry said he expects the state to continue this practice, although it takes an enormous investment from the state to make just a small dent in individuals’ bills.

“Texas is a huge state – 10 million households. So you can spend a billion dollars on tax relief, buying down rates, and its 30 cents to your annual bill,” he said. “It just takes a lot of money to move the needle when you’re talking about 30 million people.”

Governor Abbott also announced on Monday his proposal to lower property taxes on small businesses.

Today, businesses pay property taxes on both their real estate property and their personal property that they use to conduct business. Gov. Abbott wants to provide an exemption of up to $100,000 on personal property taxes next session.

“That will lower the cost of doing business for these small businesses, that will spur the economy even more, spur their ability to hire more people, pay more people, so their businesses can continue to grow,” Gov. Abbott said in Tyler on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also included further property tax reform measures in his 2022 interim charges, directing the legislature to position themselves for next session’s priorities.

His 2022 interim charges directs the Senate Finance Committee to: “Examine and recommend ways to reduce Texans’ property tax burden. Review and report on proposals to use or dedicate state revenues in excess of the state spending limit to eliminate the school district maintenance and operations property tax.”

Yet Sen. Perry reiterates that any Lubbock resident concerned about their property appraisal ought to consult their local leaders. He encourages people to officially protest their appraisal if they believe it is too high, and said that taxpayer engagement is crucial for positive change.

“It’s incumbent upon the taxpayer to be engaged,” he said. “If you don’t like your values today and you don’t like the impact of the taxes to come, you have an opportunity to go down to your city council, your county commissioners, and any other district that taxes you, and have those honest conversations. And if the majority of people say it’s too high, most elected officials will respond accordingly.”