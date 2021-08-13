How to help your kids avoid anxiety about COVID-19 ahead of school starting

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the South Plains, children are returning to school in just a few days. While many schools held in-person classes in the Spring, many kids have been virtual for over a year and are finally returning to in-person learning.

Children may be anxious as the new variant and the number in COVID-19 cases rise.

“There are a lot of anxieties related to uncertainty,” said Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Chair of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Psychiatry. “Children ask, ‘What are the rules going to be? How am I going to be protected from COVID-19? Who might be sick? Will I get sick?'”

With all these questions, parents are understandably concerned about their children’s mental health. Dr. Wakefield said parents can take steps to prepare their kids ahead of the school year.

“Some things that you can do for preparation is talking about what the school day will look like, when you’ll get up,” Dr. Wakefield said. “[Things like] laying out clothes before the day, picking out those things, and trying to make it exciting and fun.”

According to officials, about 50 percent of mental health conditions stem from childhood. They say that this pandemic has definitely increased the anxiety kids have.

“This is the population, particularly the elementary population, where they aren’t yet eligible to be immunized for COVID-19,” said Dr. Rodney Young, Chairman of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at TTUHSC in Amarillo.

Officials said that it is important for parents to check on their children often and make sure they have regular mental health checks.

“It’s important to remember that kids are really resilient,” Dr. Wakefield said. “They just need to feel seen and be supported. And many times, most times, they do get better and they feel better.”

If you or your loved ones needs help, you can reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Helpline at 1-800662-HELP(4357).