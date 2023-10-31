LUBBOCK, Texas — If you head to the booth during early voting or on Election Day, it’s important to remember that there won’t be any names on the ballot.

“There’s 14 constitutional amendments, and then Lubbock County has a bond for a medical examiner’s office on there,” said Elections Administrator Roxzine Stinson with the Lubbock County Elections Office. “The city of Wolfforth has a charter, for those voters who are registered in the city of Wolfforth, [and] Abernathy Independent School District has a bond.”

Broadband access, property tax relief and an increase in teacher retirement checks are just a few things Texans will vote on, but Stinson says not many people do. Even so, Stinson said compared to 2021, we’ve seen a 50% to 60% increase in early voters so far.

“We had the cold spell come through and you know, but we did have a good turnout Sunday,” said Stinson. “We had a higher turnout for Sunday than we normally do than a constitutional amendment election, even with the codes, so that was good to see; it really was.”

If you’re hesitant to head to the ballot box because you don’t know what you’re voting on, there are plenty of nonpartisan ways to learn.

“There is information out there. And then you can also request the sample ballot if you want to before you go to the polls to look it over,” said Stinson. “But the League of Women Voters in the state, both have put the information out there for the voters to try to help them to explain what’s on the ballot.”

Stinson said it’s always a good idea to bring a paper note with you.

“You cannot have your cell phones, and that is one thing that we have been seeing this election,” reminded Stinson. “You can have the League of Women Voters guide, you can have notes on a piece of paper, you just cannot use your cell phone for your notepad or whatever when you go to the polls.”

Early voting ends Friday, November 3 and Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, if you want to learn more about those 14 propositions that’ll be on the ballot, you can head here.