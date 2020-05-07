Hub City Outreach Center offering financial assistance and other basic necessities

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hub City Outreach Center has started offering assistance to folks in Lubbock County. The program began on Monday and has received 20 applications in two days. People can apply for basic necessities or financial assistance.

Jacqueline Delgado, vice president of the center said it is important to offer assistance, especially during the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus.

“We wanted to be able to provide these basic need items that some families might be struggling obtaining,” Delgado said.

The outreach center provides assistance to at-risk youth. Program director, Jonathan Edwards said for those already at risk, the coronavirus can present an even bigger issue.

“You take whatever problems they had before and now they’re amplified, and there’s not necessarily an easy solution to fix those things,” Edwards said.

The Hub City Outreach center has been awarded emergency COVID-19 funds, given through the community foundation of West Texas about a month ago. They have also received assistance through other monetary donations.

“We built the inventory, we built all the systems to make sure it was very confidential and compliant to keep everybody’s information safe,” Delgado said.

Through an application process, people living in Lubbock County can receive items such as shampoo and diapers. They can also receive food vouchers and financial assistance for things like rent and other bills. The application is very brief, and those who fill out an application can receive help within the same day. Items are also delivered.

“They’re appreciative because sometimes people can be afraid to ask for help,” Edwards said.

Edwards said they have been assisting people they had not expected to before.

“They may not have a job to go back to, or this is something we’ve noticed with some–‘I was working 40 hours before and their hours have dropped to 20 or 2,’ but their bills are still there,” Edwards said.

The items, Edwards said, can go a long way.

“If you’re struggling, your kids are going to be impacted,” Edwards said.

Delgado said they owe a big thanks to their donors: Blue Sky, Sugar and Six Soap Company, and Amerigroup.

For more information, visit the Hub City Outreach Center website.