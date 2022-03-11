LUBBOCK, Texas – For the fifth year, Hub City Street Hoops is putting on the First Responder Game.

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., all youth are invited to come play basketball with and against police officers, firefighters, EMS, or anyone else with a first responder title.

Leditt Butler, the founder and organizer of Hub City Street Hoops, said this event comes just in time for March Madness, and it let’s the youth see these first responders in a different light.

“Opening those doors and bridging those gaps, and at the same time showing our kids that all is possible,” Butler said.

Phyllis Gant, a leader in the community, has known Butler for a long time and said his goal has always been about tearing down that stigma between law enforcement and our youth.

“We’re in a society, we’re in a day in time where a young black youth – the last person he’s going to trust is a police officer. Let’s change that narrative,” she said.

Many of Lubbock’s first responders will participate, and as long as they continue to enjoy the event and keep doing so, Butler said it will just get better each year. He said it takes a village to make it all happen.

“The only way I can continue to do more for our youth in our community is for people to reach out and see how they could support us no matter what it is. I don’t care if it’s $1 or if it’s bags of chips or Gatorades to give to the kids,” he said.

To donate, Butler can be contacted through the Hub City Street Hoops Facebook page, or whoever has donations is more than welcome to drop off at the event at 1323 East 24th St.