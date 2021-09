LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Thursday night there are 105 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at University Medical Center and more than 100 at Covenant Medical Center.

Most of them are unvaccinated.

As the number of cases continue to increase our medical expert, Dr. Sameer Islam with Lubbock County Medical Society weighs in on what needs to happen to have our numbers go down.

