Husband yanked the wheel while wife driving, LPD report says, leading to deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report obtained Monday by EverythingLubbock.com revealed new details concerning a fatal crash in Central Lubbock late Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of the Interstate 27 northbound access road.

The Lubbock Police Department said in an update Monday morning the crash killed one person and seriously injured another.

According to the police report, an argument between the occupants (a married couple) and the actions of the husband, led to the crash.

The driver (the wife) told LPD that she has been trying to divorce the husband. The two were separated, and the husband was residing in a hotel.

The report said the wife was driving her husband back to a La Quinta Inn, located in the 600 block of Avenue Q.

The wife told LPD that “[the husband] was being a ‘jerk’ to her, so she told him she was going to drive him back home, to La Quinta. [The husband] got upset and yanked the wheel,” the report said.

The husband was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased on scene.

The wife was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.