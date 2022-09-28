LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday for several charges and accused of threatening a Lubbock Police officer and stating he “might go shoot up a school,” and “kill 23 kids,” according to a police report.

Craig Vedder, 53, was indicted for one count of Injury to a Child and two counts of Obstruction or Retaliation.

An officer arrived to the area of 63rd Street and Avenue T just after 5:00 p.m. on September 3. According to the police report, Vedder was lying on the side of the street in such a way that drivers going northbound “had to swerve out of the way” to avoid hitting him.

Vedder told the officer he had a fight with his girlfriend. However, when the officer spoke to the woman, she said she was just a family friend, the police report said.

When the woman got to the scene, she told police while she was driving with Vedder in the vehicle, a boy also with them accidentally hit Vedder in the face. She said Vedder responded by grabbing the boy’s hair in an aggressive manner, according to the police report.

After Vedder was arrested, he said he would get out tomorrow and “kill that fat b****,” referring to the woman, the police report said.

When he arrived at the Lubbock County Detention Center, Vedder threatened the officer, according to the police report.

“[Vedder] called out my last name and advised he would find where I lived,” the police report said. “[Vedder] stated ‘I will kill you and your first born,’ ‘I’ll burn your b**** a** house down,’ and ‘I will find you b****, I promise you.'”

The police report said Vedder said he “might go shoot up a school,” and that he was “going to “kill 23 kids.”

As of Wednesday, Vedder remained in LCDC in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000.