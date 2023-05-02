LOVINGTON, New Mexico –The Hobbs teen guilty of throwing her newborn in the trash will now serve 16 years incarcerated with two years suspended.

The father of the baby, Stephen Astorga, said her son finally got justice, “As to my personal opinion, I will never forgive or forget what happened January 7th, if it weren’t for those three angels that evening, we would be here for different reasons.”

She’ll be spending the rest of her years as a young adult behind bars after her parents pleaded to the judge for a lighter sentence.

“Your honor, I ask of you that you please have mercy on her soul,” said Avila’s father, further asking to be reunited with the baby in the future, “Judge, please have mercy on Alexis and allow her the opportunity to be a contributing member in society and most importantly to one day be able to fulfill her motherhood role,” said Avila’s mother.

Jurors found Alexis Avila guilty of felony child abuse and attempted murder. Back in January of 2022 she threw her newborn baby in a dumpster while temperatures were in the 30s. Her son’s life was saved six hours later by three dumpster divers who heard his weak cries.

Defense attorneys asked the judge for no mercy, saying she showed no remorse for her actions and only cried when her verdict was given.

“The child gets to grow up critically with his own knowledge that his mother tried to murder him,” said District Attorney, Mark Probasco of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

The baby boy is now in good health, but his father had strong words for Avila, about how he will have to explain to his son someday what happened when he was just a few hours old.

“My son. My healthy, my loving and handsome baby boy, he is never going to forget the things you did but for that I can say that my son will be somebody one day, no matter how much he has already been through, he will be somebody,” said Astorga.

Avila pleaded with the judge before her sentencing, and told him she loves the baby boy and regrets her actions, “I regret that I have to miss out on every first milestone the baby had and that I deprived him of motherly love. I regret that his first hours of life were traumatic and I regret that he will always have this in the back of his head and will think I do not love him.”

New Mexico Judge William Shoobridge took into account her young age, untreated mental illnesses and lack of a prior record by taking two years off her sentence. While in prison she will be required to take parenting and counseling classes and will be on parole once her time is done.

Despite the years she will serve, Judge Shoobridge told Avila that the hardest sentence she will serve is the one she gave herself, “You given yourself a life sentence of knowing what you did with your child and you’ve also given your son that same life sentence and that is probably something that is hard to deal with as any length of time that you may have in prison.”

Avila will be 34 years old when she is released, but her Attorneys plan on appealing her sentence.