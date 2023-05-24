RANSOM CANYON, Texas — The doors of the Robert Bruno Steel House have been closed to the public for several years, left only to the imagination of what could lie inside. But in a few months, some might be able to walk up the stained-glass stairs or bask in the morning sunrise through its intricate floor-to-ceiling windows.

The house has been in limbo of its possibilities for a while, that is until it was bought by the Bartosh family, now to be used as an Airbnb.

“We’ve been on the lake many times on the boat with our kids and we always adored the house, so we made an offer and told her we’d like to make it into an Airbnb for everyone to see,” said Blake Bartosh.

The Bartosh family offered to buy the Steel House from Robert Bruno’s daughter, taking its barren steel walls and completely transforming it into an explorer’s oasis.

“We just walked in and immediately I just started imagining what all it could be,” said Blake Bartosh. “And then we took time and talked with people, we were able to walk through, and we started reverting back to what we believe was Roberts’s vision for the house.”

The drawings for the house started nearly 50 years ago by sculptor Robert Bruno, but his masterpiece was left unfinished when he passed away.

Since coming into the house the Bartosh family has placed a kitchen, worked in ambient lighting and have even continued Bruno’s vision for stained glass windows inside the house, welding together pieces he’s left unfinished along with numerous other upgrades.

“It’s just been a mix of getting new ideas and technologies versus what was available to them 20 years ago,” said Blake.

The family even included pieces of history into the interior of the home, including the original steel chair Bruno would sit on as he welded on the outside of the house.

But as you walk the winding halls today, you would find it hard to notice the changes made to modernize but also continue Bruno’s vision as the two blend seamlessly in time.

“I remember being a kid coming and driving through and just seeing originally you know in the 90s, just a big hulking steel structure that had no windows, it wasn’t finished at all. It was like I didn’t understand what it was back then. And then to now be part of the history of finishing it is truly remarkable,” said Ian Harper, Contractor for the Robert Bruno Steel House.

The family is hoping to have the home ready for booking by mid-summer, but you can follow their progress and any updates on their Facebook page here.