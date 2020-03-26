Idalou community holds parade to thank teachers for hard work

IDALOU, Texas — Some may think being out of school would be an exciting time for kids, but the kids in Idalou were missing their teachers and wanted to thank them for all their hard work.

So, the community decided to put on a parade to show the teachers some support. Around 50 cars lined up and made their way around town.

“Just to show support to our teachers,” said The Shultz and Harder Family at the parade. “To have their backs because they always do stuff for us like they always go the extra mile for us so it’s just do something nice.”

“It’s just amazing to be apart of such an amazing community like Idalou whose kids and families are just a blessing to teach and this was so neat,” said Mrs. Morrow, a 2nd grade teacher in Idalou. “It was such a up-lifter and helped everybody to quickly connect in a fun was so it was great.”

