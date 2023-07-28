LUBBOCK, Texas — Whether it’s mattresses, old TV’s or yard scraps, it seems like they’re often anywhere but inside dumpsters. According to Stuart Walker, director of the city’s code enforcement department, it’s simply illegal dumping. Along with being an eyesore for neighbors, not getting rid of your trash in the right way can have a big cost.

“We can cite somebody if we observe them illegally dumping items for sure, and we have had a few cases where we’ve successfully done so,” said Walker. “If a person is caught and we actually cite a violation, it’s a Class C misdemeanor, so it could be up to a $2,000 fine.”

That’s a pretty hefty fine, and even if you’re not the one illegally dumping, Walker said it could still impact you and your property.

“If somebody dumps a couch behind your house by ordinance, it’s your responsibility to dispose of it properly, because we don’t know who put it there,” Walker said. “Ultimately, the violation goes back to the property owner.”

However, the city does have options for you to properly throw these bulky items away, and it starts with making a call to the solid waste department to come pick that trash up. Yet, if neither department can come take care of that situation, there’s another way to get rid of the violation.

“We have four recycling centers that solid waste provides, and basically we’ve got them in all four corners of the city,” Walker recommended. “They’re Citizen Convenience Centers that are there for citizens to take these bulky items and dispose of them free of charge. The other place would be one of our either the City Landfill or another waste disposal company.”

If you see bulky items, yard scraps or things like that in the roads though, that is the Texas Department of Transportation’s responsibility to remove and dispose of. However, Walker said you can still reach out to his department by calling 311, the city or reaching out through the My Lubbock app.