In-depth look into the almost $300 million Frenship school bond set for May

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the last 15 years, Frenship Independent School District’s enrollment has grown about 3-to-5 percent every year. In the 2019-2020 school year, their enrollment exceeded 10,300 students.

“Our elementary buildings are built to hold about 750, now that’s an average. We are adding almost an elementary school full of students every year but they are spread across the 13 grades,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superindent.

The district’s demographers predict the high school will reach enrollment capacity in 2023. The capacity of the second high school would be 2,500 students.

“This decision process really affects my kids. It will be where they go to high school. When given the opportunity to participate, that is the

the reason I decided to accept,” said Tyler Haynes, parent and on The Long Range Planning Committee.

The Long Range Planning Committee met in five different meetings, their recommendation, building a second high school to accommodate growth.

“By the end everyone was excited. By the end to us the decision was pretty obvious when you put it all together that the best route was to go with two high schools,” said Haynes.

The bond includes the construction of a second high school, a fourth middle school and a ninth elementary and renovating Frenship High School and repurposing the ninth grade center and Frenship Middle School.

“It’s the access to programs, it’s the well-rounded education experience I believe they will get that way,” said Haynes.

Once the second high school opens, the ninth grade center will be repurposed and serve as Frenship Middle School. Other future projects include safety and security improvements.

“It will be a big impact in terms of what they have to do to get it done, but I think over the long run for the community as a whole it is going to be the best decision,” said Darrell Newsom, City of Wolfforth City Manager.

There is not a set location for the new high school or where boundaries will be drawn.

If the bond passes after the election on May 2, the tax rate will increase $0.03. Meaning, the average homeowner of around $184,898 would have a monthly impact of $4. Residents 65 or older will see no tax rate increase. The school district said if passed, the bond should help them for the next 10 years to manage their growth.