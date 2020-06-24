In response to flood of new COVID cases, Lubbock Mayor exclaims “Wear your damn mask!”

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope addressed the recent meteoric rise in local COVID-19 cases. Lubbock had more cases in two weeks than for the previous three months combined. Pope did so during an online press conference by the City of Lubbock Wednesday morning.

When asked why he and the Lubbock City Council do not mandate masks in public, he said it’s not enforceable because of decisions by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Local governments can announce a mandate, but according to the mayor, it simply cannot be enforced.

“We need people to take personal responsibility,” Pope said. “I think that message is simple as it can be.”

“Wear your damn mask!”

“No one wants to go back to staying home. That is too hard on the economy,” said Dr. Ron Cook during the city’s press conference.

But even if Lubbock wanted to lock down, the mayor has said repeatedly that Governor Abbott has restricted local authority.

Out of 1,547 total cases, almost 42 percent are those between the ages of 20 through 29. Among new cases between June 17 and June 23, 64.4 percent were in the same age range,

The Mayo Clinic said, “Face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, help slow the spread of the virus.”

The Mayo Clinic also said:

Finally, here are a few face mask precautions:

Don’t put masks on anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without help.

Don’t put masks on children under 2 years of age.

Don’t use face masks as a substitute for social distancing.

