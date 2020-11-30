Incident response truck spotted outside Lubbock nursing home

LUBBOCK, Texas — An incident response truck was seen outside the Lubbock Hospitality House, 4710 Slide Road, Monday.

EverythingLubbock.com called Lubbock Hospitality House. An employee said the truck had been there to help with the COVID cases. It has been there since Thanksgiving. There was no word yet on how long the truck could be there.

EverythingLubbock.com was able to research the logo on the side of the truck.

It is from BCFS Health and Human Services’ Emergency Management Division which describes itself as a non-profit partner of federal, state and local government along with private industry.

“Our organization specializes in emergency management, incident management, disaster response, public health and medical emergency response, mass care, medical sheltering and planning for vulnerable populations,” BCFS said on its website.

As of Sunday evening, 151 people in Lubbock over the age of 80 died of COVID since the start of the pandemic.

As of November 10, Lubbock Hospitality House reported six employees with active COVID cases and no residents. However, that information has not been updated on the Texas Department of State Health Services website with more recent data.

Federal data indicated there were seven residents with COVID as of November 20, which was the most recent information available.

Late in the day Monday, we were able to get updated information from the City of Lubbock. The city cited Health Director Katherine Wells as saying were 20 active COVID patients associated with Lubbock Hospitality House.