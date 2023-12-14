LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Nick Wilson, said he’s incredibly proud of his department for hitting all 300 boxes on the Texas Commission of Fire Protection’s inspection. While some of the inspection focuses on policy and procedure, Wilson said a lot of it also includes firefighter safety.

“They’re looking at all of our protective equipment, our gear, coat, pants, the condition of those, the age to make sure the record keeping is good, to make sure the cleanliness, our air packs, all of the testing that goes on,” he said.

Coming back from a fire squeaky clean wasn’t always in style, according to LFR Training Battalion Chief, Randy Lammons. However, since 2019, the department has been working to change that with Station Four’s gear facility.

Lammons said the contaminated gear used for the call is picked up by Station Four firefighters, who take it from the scene back to their station, and those who responded get a clean set of gear. From there, all of the hoods, hats, jackets, pants and more undergo a deep cleaning process, starting with a wash in one of LFR’s two extractors.

“[Our firefighters] do a quick inspection on the gear. They’ll follow it up. They’ll get it back out to the guy and get his gear back to them,” Lammons said.

Lammons said all that work is easily worth it because not taking all of those steps can carry a much higher cost, saying the biggest reason for all of the cleaning is to prevent cancer.

“Cancer is the number one killer of firefighters right now,” he said. “Keeping our guys clean and keeping those contaminants off of them is our number one priority. That’s why our Station Four here really exists.”

Both men said if LFR crews are able to stay at their best, it benefits more than the firefighters, their families and even the department.

“Anybody when they call 911, they want the best showing up, and if we can provide them the best gear and keep them as healthy as possible, then that’s what the citizens get and that’s what the citizens deserve,” said Lammons.