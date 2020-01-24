1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago, CDC says

A lab assistant works on samples after an AP interview with Christian Drosten, director of the institute for virology of Berlin’s Charite hospital on his researches on the coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

CHICAGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Chicago.

Authorities believe case is travel-related and the Chicago woman, in her 60s, came in through O’Hare International Airport on Jan. 13.

The woman is hospitalized in isolation. She is reported to be well and in stable condition.

Health officials said there “is no immediate threat to the general public in Chicago.”

Twenty-five people have died in China due to the virus

The virus has infected more than 800 people, all of whom had been in China, and killed 25. The newly discovered virus can cause coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.