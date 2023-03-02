COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police on Thursday removed activists from the entrance to two Norwegian government offices as campaigners continued their protest against a wind farm that they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway.

The activists, mainly teenagers, began their protest a week ago and have been blocking the entrance to several ministries in the Norwegian capital since Monday.

They say that a wind farm is still operating despite a ruling by Norway’s Supreme Court in October 2021 that said that the construction of the wind turbines violated the rights of the Sami, who have been using the land for reindeer for centuries.

Several of the activists, some of whom donned the traditional bright-colored dress, are Indigenous people, who traditionally live in Lapland, which stretches from northern parts of Norway through Sweden and Finland to Russia. The Sami settled with their reindeer herds in Arctic Europe around 9,000 years ago.

There are between 40,000 and 60,000 Sami in Norway.

They once faced oppression of their culture, including bans on the use of their native tongue. Today, the nomadic people live mostly modern lifestyles but still tend reindeer.

In Oslo, activists were carried away by police from the finance and culture ministries, while others sang a Sami chant. Police told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the activists who were taken away will be fined. No details on the size of the fines were given.

The speaker of the 39-seat Sami Parliament, Silje Karine Mutoka, was set to meet with Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland later Thursday to discuss the wind farm.